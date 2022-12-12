LAWC speaks out on public safety warning issued for ex-cop accused of sexual assault

Following a public safety warning issued by London, Ont., police after a former officer accused of sexual assault was released from custody on Friday, a local woman’s group is speaking out.

“When there’s a public safety warning issued, people tend to pay attention to it,” said Jennifer Dunn, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC). “I feel like whenever you hear about a sexual assault case, or violence in the community, it really creates this sense of needing to be more aware of what’s going on around you. And the fact that this guy was a police officer kind of makes it scarier.”

The accused, Stephen Williams, 46, of London, was charged with 12 offences that date back to May 2021, according to police.

Williams resigned from the London Police Service last year as a hearing into professional misconduct charges was set to begin. Prior to his resignation on Nov. 22, 2021, Williams had been suspended with pay since November 2017.

“It’s frightening in the sense that police officers are supposed to be the community’s protectors,” Dunn said. “You have this man who was in a position of power in the community whose behavior has escalated since the start of this to the point where now he has a public safety warning attached to him.”

In similar situations, when safety notices are issued to the public, Dunn said that it creates conversations within the LAWC as some women have reached out to access available services.

“If they’re not related to the situation, it might trigger something in them to need to talk again,” she said. “It’s a really difficult time for women and girls, especially those who have experienced sexual assault before, to move forward when something like this is released.”

“The criminal justice system is not by any means perfect,” Dunn continued. “But the police are doing a great job to be able to issue this public safety warning and I think it’s so important so that it’s a little bit more recognizable and a little bit higher level.”

Police described Williams as a man about 6’1” and 230 pounds with blue eyes, a muscular build, a shaved head and possibly a full brown beard.

View image in full screen Stephen David Williams, 46, of London. via London Police Service

According to the public safety warning, police say he is also known to meet women through online dating platforms and other social media applications under some of the following aliases:

Will Stevenson

Will Stephens

Will S.

Will

Where there is a Will there is a way

Will Si

If seen, police advise the public not to approach or engage with the accused. If there are any concerns for public safety, call 9-1-1 immediately.

“We have to deal with this and kind of work to protect the women and girls that we serve, and women and girls have to essentially protect themselves and use either coping mechanisms or skills that they know, to get through this when something like this happens in the community,” Dunn added.

Investigators believe that there may be further victims, and request that anyone who has any additional information contact the London Police Service.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, visit the LAWC website.