Public safety warning issued for ex-cop accused of sexual assault: London police

Police in London, Ont., have issued a public safety warning after a former officer accused of sexual assault and criminal harassment was released from custody following a court appearance on Thursday.

The accused, Stephen Williams, 46, of London, was charged with 12 offences between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8. Those offences are tied to incidents that date back to May 2021, according to police.

The charges include:

Four counts of sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual assault with choking;

Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm;

Criminal harassment by watching and besetting;

Criminal harassment by combination of prohibited conducts;

Unlawfully in a dwelling house; and

Theft under $5,000.

The charges involve multiple female victims and investigators believe there may be more victims, police added. The accused will make another court appearance in relation to these charges on Dec. 22.

Williams resigned from the London Police Service last year as a hearing into professional misconduct charges was set to begin. Prior to his resignation on Nov. 22, 2021, Williams had been suspended with pay since November 2017.

Police described Williams as a man with blue eyes, a muscular build, a shaved head and possibly a full brown beard. He stands at about 6’1″ and weighs 230 pounds.

Police say he is also known to meet women through online dating platforms and other social media applications under some of the following aliases:

Will Stevenson

Will Stephens

Will S.

Will

Where there is a Will there is a way

Will Si

If Williams is seen, police advise the public to not approach or engage with the accused, and to call 9-1-1 if there are any concerns for public safety.

Police are seeking information on any additional victims and ask anyone who can help to call them at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously online through Crime Stoppers’ local website.

— With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and Matthew Trevithick