Crime

London, Ont. police constable facing misconduct allegations resigns

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2021 9:04 am
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Const. Stephen Williams has submitted his resignation, effective Nov. 22, 2021, London’s top cop confirmed to Global News.

Chief Steve Williams, no relation, says “once Constable Williams’ resignation becomes effective, the London Police Service will lose jurisdiction over outstanding allegations of misconduct.”

Read more: London, Ont., police board to ask province to allow chiefs to suspend officers without pay

Const. Williams — who has been suspended with pay since November 2017 — “had already pleaded guilty to or was found guilty of more than 10” Police Services Act charges and a hearing was just beginning in connection with a sexual assault allegation when he tendered his resignation, the London Free Press reports.

Chief Williams told Global News that the service is “satisfied with this outcome based on the circumstances of this case, including Constable Williams’ inability to attend the hearing due to illness, to bring finality to this issue, and to protect a vulnerable witness.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We will not be speaking to this matter further,” he added.

Among the charges previously dealt with were three counts of misconduct in relation to his actions in a case involving his childhood friend’s ex-wife and two counts of discreditable conduct related to “harassing behaviour” and “harassing communications” against a woman in Kitchener.

