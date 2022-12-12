Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigating sexual assault near Bridle Path

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 2:30 pm
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Stelsone via Getty Images

Members of the London Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section are investigating after a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city earlier this month.

On Dec. 5, at 10:45 p.m., a woman was walking just north of Bridle Path when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect pushed the woman to the ground and touched her inappropriately before fleeing on foot, police say.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man with a slim build, approximately five-foot-10, wearing black clothing and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

