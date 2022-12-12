Encampment fire under Gardiner Expressway in Toronto sends man to hospital

A man went to hospital with critical injuries after a fire at an encampment under the Gardiner Expressway late Sunday, officials say.
Toronto Fire Services said they were called to a location under the highway near Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before midnight.
Crews found a small fire and it was quickly extinguished.
Police said one person suffering burns went to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers remained at the scene early Monday.
There is no word on what may have caused the fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating.
