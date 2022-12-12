Encampment fire under Gardiner Expressway in Toronto sends man to hospital

See more sharing options

A man went to hospital with critical injuries after a fire at an encampment under the Gardiner Expressway late Sunday, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to a location under the highway near Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before midnight.

Crews found a small fire and it was quickly extinguished.

Police said one person suffering burns went to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers remained at the scene early Monday.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating.

