Canada

Encampment fire under Gardiner Expressway in Toronto sends man to hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 8:27 am
Police remained at the scene early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police remained at the scene early Monday morning. Global News

A man went to hospital with critical injuries after a fire at an encampment under the Gardiner Expressway late Sunday, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to a location under the highway near Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before midnight.

Crews found a small fire and it was quickly extinguished.

Police said one person suffering burns went to hospital.

2 victims slashed in face in 'random' downtown Toronto attacks: police

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers remained at the scene early Monday.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal is now investigating.

Burn marks are seen at the scene of the fire. View image in full screen
Burn marks are seen at the scene of the fire. Global News
