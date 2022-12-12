2 victims slashed in face in ‘random’ downtown Toronto attacks: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after two “unprovoked” attacks in downtown Toronto in which victims were slashed in the face.

Toronto police said the first “random” attack happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East.

A victim was standing outside when a suspect approached from behind and “slashed the victim in the face with an edged weapon,” police said.

The suspect fled on foot.

On Sunday at 5:45 a.m., officers again responded to a stabbing, this time in the area of Yonge and Adelaide streets.

Police said a victim was asleep outside when the same suspect approached and slashed the person in the face.

Both victims were treated in hospital and have since been released.

The suspect was described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, who was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, tanned construction boots, a black baseball cap, and black headphones.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.