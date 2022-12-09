Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after pair of women allegedly held in B.C. U-Haul against their will

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 6:23 pm
Click to play video: '2 people arrested after pair of B.C. women found forcibly confined in U-Haul'
2 people arrested after pair of B.C. women found forcibly confined in U-Haul
Delta police were called to Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road for a report of a distraught person. Officers found a 21-year-old woman who had been assaulted, robbed, and forcibly confined by a man and a woman in a U-Haul van.

Delta police say charges have been approved against a man and a woman accused of holding two women against their will in a U-Haul van this week.

Police were alerted Wednesday to a distraught woman near Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road in Delta, B.C. She told police she’d been assaulted, robbed and forcibly confined in the back of the U-Haul, prompting officers to put out an alert to police in neighbouring municipalities.

Read more: 2 arrested after pair of B.C. women held against their will in U-Haul van

Not long afterward, Langley RCMP found the van in Aldergrove. They arrested two occupants and found a second woman being held inside.

Trending Now
Trending Now

On Friday, Delta police said 38-year-old Dustin Engels had been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of assault, two counts of use of an imitation firearm, two counts of uttering threats and one count of robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan Thompson, 28, has been charged with a single count of robbery.

Police said everyone involved knew one another, and that the incident was the “result of conflict between known parties” with no risk to the general public.

 

CrimeAssaultRobberyLangleyDeltaForcible ConfinementDelta policeLangley RCMPU-HaulLadnerReplica Firearmu-haul charges
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers