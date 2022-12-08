2 arrested after pair of B.C. women held against their will in U-Haul van

See more sharing options

Police in Delta, B.C., say two people have been arrested after allegedly holding a pair of women in a U-Haul van against their will.

Police began investigating after someone reported a distraught person near Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman who said she’d been assaulted, robbed and forcibly confined in the U-Haul, but managed to escape.

The victim told police another woman was still being held in the van by a male and female suspect.

Investigators notified police in neighbouring jurisdictions, and Langley RCMP later found the van in Aldergrove, where they arrested two people, Delta police said.

The second victim wasn’t hurt, and police said they believe all four people knew each other.

Police are recommending a number of charges, including forcible confinement and assault.

The two suspects have yet to appear in court or be formally charged.