Crime

2 arrested after pair of B.C. women held against their will in U-Haul van

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 7:00 pm
Police impound a U-Haul van allegedly used to hold two women against their will. View image in full screen
Police impound a U-Haul van allegedly used to hold two women against their will. Global News

Police in Delta, B.C., say two people have been arrested after allegedly holding a pair of women in a U-Haul van against their will.

Police began investigating after someone reported a distraught person near Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road on Wednesday.

Read more: Three suspects charged after kidnapping in Merritt, B.C., police say

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman who said she’d been assaulted, robbed and forcibly confined in the U-Haul, but managed to escape.

The victim told police another woman was still being held in the van by a male and female suspect.

Investigators notified police in neighbouring jurisdictions, and Langley RCMP later found the van in Aldergrove, where they arrested two people, Delta police said.

Read more: Police investigate attempted abduction of 17-year-old at Langford, B.C. shopping centre

The second victim wasn’t hurt, and police said they believe all four people knew each other.

Police are recommending a number of charges, including forcible confinement and assault.

The two suspects have yet to appear in court or be formally charged.

Click to play video: 'Alleged indecent act near Delta school'
Alleged indecent act near Delta school
AssaultRobberyChargesDeltaKidnappingForcible ConfinementDelta policeLangley RCMPHeld Against WillU-Haul Vanalgergrove
