Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of man in north Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 5:22 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

The death of a 39-year-old man in north Edmonton on Wednesday is being treated as suspicious by police.

At about noon, police responded to a “trouble unknown” call at a suite in the area of 119 Avenue and 105 Street in the Westwood neighbourhood.

Read more: 1 man found dead following weapons complaint in northwest Edmonton

Inside the suite, police found the 39-year-old man in medical distress. Paramedics later declared the man dead, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section has since taken over investigation of the man’s death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s death to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

