Crime

1 man found dead following weapons complaint in northwest Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted December 7, 2022 5:21 pm
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. JF

Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found dead in northwest Edmonton Tuesday evening, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

EPS officers were called to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 117 Avenue and 87 Street.

When police got there at around 6:20 p.m., they found a dead man believed to be in his 30s inside the home.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

Investigators have deemed the death to be suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Police are looking for assistance from those who may have surveillance or dashcam footage from motorists or taxi drivers who were driving through this area early Tuesday evening. Anyone with footage can call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.

