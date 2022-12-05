Guelph police use blood sample to identify break and enter suspect

A Brantford-area man is facing charges in connection with a break and enter in Guelph earlier this year.
Guelph police were first called to a business in the south end of the city on March 25.
An investigation found that two men entered business with the use of a sledgehammer.
Police say some blood was found at the scene.
A sample was taken by the Guelph Police Service Forensic Identification Unit.
Read more: Investigators use DNA to crack decade-old sexual assault case in Guelph
Investigators say they were able to tie the blood at the scene to a man in the national DNA database.
They say a 42-year-old man from Oshweken turned himself in to police on Sunday.
He was later released with a Jan. 20 court date in Guelph.
Investigators say the second male suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information can contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
