Investigators use DNA to crack decade-old sexual assault case in Guelph

DNA has linked a man from Brampton to a 10-year-old sexual assault case in Guelph.
Guelph Police Service were called about a sexual assault in the downtown area in March of 2012.
Investigators were told by a female that she had been sexually assaulted in a vehicle after leaving an establishment.
There were no charges laid at that time.
Investigators say the Centre for Forensic Science were able to confirm the DNA at the scene was that of the Brampton man.
A man, now 39 years old, was arrested last Thursday and was charged with sexual assault.
He will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 9.
