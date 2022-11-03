Investigators use DNA to crack decade-old sexual assault case in Guelph

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DNA has linked a man from Brampton to a 10-year-old sexual assault case in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called about a sexual assault in the downtown area in March of 2012.

Investigators were told by a female that she had been sexually assaulted in a vehicle after leaving an establishment.

There were no charges laid at that time.

Investigators say the Centre for Forensic Science were able to confirm the DNA at the scene was that of the Brampton man.

A man, now 39 years old, was arrested last Thursday and was charged with sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

He will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 9.