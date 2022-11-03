Menu

Crime

Investigators use DNA to crack decade-old sexual assault case in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 3, 2022 10:34 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay

DNA has linked a man from Brampton to a 10-year-old sexual assault case in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called about a sexual assault in the downtown area in March of 2012.

Investigators were told by a female that she had been sexually assaulted in a vehicle after leaving an establishment.

There were no charges laid at that time.

Trending Now

Read more: Arrests made in 2 sexual assault cases in the Guelph area

Investigators say the Centre for Forensic Science were able to confirm the DNA at the scene was that of the Brampton man.

A man, now 39 years old, was arrested last Thursday and was charged with sexual assault.

He will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 9.

 

