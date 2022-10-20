Menu

Crime

Arrests made in 2 sexual assault cases in the Guelph area

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 20, 2022 10:55 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Two Brampton men are facing sexual assault charges in separate incidents.

One was in Guelph, where investigators with Guelph Police Service’s special victims unit recently completed a two-month investigation.

They were informed about a sexual assault that was reported to have taken place in the city back in July.

Investigators say a woman accepted a ride from a man in the downtown area one morning, then was sexually assaulted.

A 20-year-old was arrested and held for a bail hearing. He will be back in a Guelph court on Nov. 4.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police seek suspect in early morning sexual assault

The other occurred in West Garafaxa near Fergus.

Wellington County OPP were notified about a sexual assault reported at a home on the 5th Line on Monday.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man was charged and will be making a future court appearance in Guelph.

They say the victim and the accused in this instance were known to each other.

