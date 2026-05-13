B.C. police report declining extortions, but combating crisis is priority: minister

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British Columbia’s public safety minister says that while police in the province have reported declining extortion cases in recent months, combating the crisis remains the government’s top public safety priority.

Nina Krieger gave the opening remarks at a roundtable discussion on extortion involving several police officials, saying they, along with the Canada Border Services Agency, have made good progress in holding extortionists to account.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says there has been an overall decrease in extortion-related activities in the province, attributing the progress to the work of the B.C. Extortion Task Force, its partners and others.

He told the online discussion that authorities have seen significant success in terms of laying charges and removing extortion suspects, along with an increase in co-operation by victims of extortion and the broader community.

While much work isn’t public-facing, he says there is a juggernaut of police resources tackling extortion, and the provincial task force is currently pursuing 36 investigative files with more coming as it focuses on “higher-tier” suspects.

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Still, McDonald says extortion suspects are mobile, moving between provinces, and a sustained effort, co-ordinated across law enforcement agencies in Canada and internationally, would be necessary to keep up the progress.

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The discussion was moderated by Paul Dadwal, chair of B.C.’s Community Advisory Group on extortion, who says they’ve held dozens of meetings in the last several months with victims’ families, police, the South Asian Business Association of B.C., the CBSA and Fintrac, Canada’s financial intelligence agency, among others.

“To the community, to victims, your pain is real,” Dadwal said.

“We understand you’re hurting. We know some of you have relocated. We know some of your lives have been affected and kids have been affected.”

But Dadwal said the work of police and others is making a difference.

Police in Surrey released data earlier this month showing there were 44 extortion threats in January, with 17 in February, 14 in March and 20 in April.

Additional figures show there have been 98 reported extortions in the Metro Vancouver city as of May 11, with 16 involving gunfire.

Nina Patel, a regional director for the Canada Border Services Agency, said the agency has opened 446 immigration investigations into foreign nationals suspected of being involved in or linked to extortion across the country as of May 7.

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The agency has issued 118 removal orders and enforced 55 of them.

In the Pacific region, Patel said there have been 132 investigations and the agency has issued 52 removal orders, leading to the removal of 33 people.

Those under investigation may be deemed inadmissible for reasons ranging from non-compliance with immigration conditions to “serious criminality,” Patel said.

Delta police Chief Harj Sidhu told Tuesday’s discussion that organized criminals have been using immigration pathways as they try to establish themselves in Canada.

Criminals, he said, are also exploiting newcomers who might be feeling isolated or have financial pressures.

“They’re being recruited, very much like we have local vulnerable youth being recruited by organized crime here in our province and across this country,” Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, Norm Lipinski, chief constable of the Surrey police, outlined some of the tactics police are using to combat extortion in the city, including installing covert cameras and deploying officers to high-risk locations around the clock.