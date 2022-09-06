Guelph, Ont. police seek suspect in early morning sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating a sexual assault in the downtown area.

Investigators say a woman reported that she was walking in the area of Norfolk and Macdonell streets early Sunday morning when a man approached her from behind. She said the man sexually assaulted her at around 5:30 a.m. before fleeing.

The woman was not physically hurt.

The suspect was last seen heading east on Macdonell Street.

He is described as five feet six inchess tall and clean-shaven with short black hair, wearing dark pants and a multi-coloured jacket and carrying a backpack.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and those with security or dashcam footage to contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Taylor at Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7333, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement