Guelph, Ont. man faces charges following downtown assault: police

Guelph police said a 25-year-old man faces assault charges following an incident in the downtown area Thursday.
Investigators said a woman was waiting outside of a business shortly before 10:30 a.m. when a man, whom she didn’t know, approached her.
The man started yelling and allegedly pushed her with both hands, before swinging a gym bag and hitting her on the shoulder.
Police said the man left the area but he was found shortly after and was arrested.
The woman, meanwhile, did not want medical attention. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.
The man is also charged with assault with a weapon.
