Crime

Man has his teeth knocked out in Guelph assault, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 11:45 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man had his teeth knocked out. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say one man is facing assault charges after another man had two teeth knocked out on Wednesday afternoon.

A disturbance was reported in the area of Janefield Avenue and Scottsdale Drive just before 6 p.m., police say.

Police said the victim arrived at an address to pick up a woman for dinner when a man approached his vehicle armed with a screwdriver and tried to break the window.

The attacker eventually opened the door and punched the man in the face several times, knocking his teeth out, police said.

The suspect ran away but police later arrested him. The victim did not need to go to the hospital.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 15.

