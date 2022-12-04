Menu

Fire

2 hospitalized following fire at store on Montreal’s St-Hubert Street

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 5:12 pm
Two people were hospitalized following a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a business on Montreal’s St-Hubert Street.

Authorities say the blaze started just after 8 a.m. in a store on the city’s iconic shopping street near the Belanger Street intersection and then spread to the apartment above.

READ MORE: Woman, 80, dead after being struck by vehicle in Montreal borough of Lasalle

A total of six people had to be evacuated from the building, including the two who were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 60 firefighters were called to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.

