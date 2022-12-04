2 hospitalized following fire at store on Montreal’s St-Hubert Street

Two people were hospitalized following a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a business on Montreal’s St-Hubert Street.
Authorities say the blaze started just after 8 a.m. in a store on the city’s iconic shopping street near the Belanger Street intersection and then spread to the apartment above.
A total of six people had to be evacuated from the building, including the two who were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
About 60 firefighters were called to extinguish the fire.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.
