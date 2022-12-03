Menu

Traffic

Woman, 80, dead after being struck by vehicle in Montreal borough of Lasalle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2022 2:16 pm
An 80-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in the Montreal-area borough of Lasalle on Friday night.

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Angrignon Boulevard, near Newman Boulevard.

They say the collision likely occurred when the woman attempted to cross between two intersections.

The woman was initially taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were a factor in the collision, adding the 40-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

They say they’re continuing to investigate the incident.

