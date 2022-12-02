Delta, B.C. teen’s death not a homicide, but 22-year-old man facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year old Delta, B.C., girl who was found dead last December was not the victim of a homicide, but a 22-year-old man is still facing charges in the case, Delta police said Friday.

Maaike Blom was reported missing on Dec. 5, 2021 and found dead two days later in a home in the 2400 block of Falcon Way in Delta, on Tsawwassen First Nation lands.

“Although the loss of Maaike will be eternal, we hope that an arrest in this matter brings some form of solace to Maaike’s family, friends, and the community. We acknowledge that there is still a long road of healing ahead for everyone involved in this tragic situation,” Deputy Delta Police Chief Harj Sidhu said in a media release.

“The complexity of the investigation has taken some time to reach this point, and we appreciate the patience and support of the Blom family and extend our heartfelt condolences to them as they continue to process the loss of their daughter, Maaike.”

Police have not released details about how the teen died, save to say it was not a homicide. At the time of her death, police said they were treating it a suspicious.

Jimmy Eely, a 22-year-old who police say knew Maaike, is now facing 11 charges including interference or indignity to a body and multiple gun and drug charges.

Police say they will not comment further on the case as it proceeds through the courts.

Eely made a court appearance on Friday and is due back in court on Dec. 16.