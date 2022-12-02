Menu

Crime

Delta, B.C. teen’s death not a homicide, but 22-year-old man facing charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom'
Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom
WATCH: The family of 17-year-old Maaike Blom of Delta, who was found deceased days after she was reported missing earlier this month, is sharing new details about their daughter's short life. Julia Foy reports – Dec 19, 2021

A 17-year old Delta, B.C., girl who was found dead last December was not the victim of a homicide, but a 22-year-old man is still facing charges in the case, Delta police said Friday.

Maaike Blom was reported missing on Dec. 5, 2021 and found dead two days later in a home in the 2400 block of Falcon Way in Delta, on Tsawwassen First Nation lands.

Read more: Family of teen Maaike Blom on her life cut tragically short: ‘She’ll always be my little girl’

“Although the loss of Maaike will be eternal, we hope that an arrest in this matter brings some form of solace to Maaike’s family, friends, and the community.  We acknowledge that there is still a long road of healing ahead for everyone involved in this tragic situation,” Deputy Delta Police Chief Harj Sidhu said in a media release.

“The complexity of the investigation has taken some time to reach this point, and we appreciate the patience and support of the Blom family and extend our heartfelt condolences to them as they continue to process the loss of their daughter, Maaike.”

Police have not released details about how the teen died, save to say it was not a homicide. At the time of her death, police said they were treating it a suspicious.

Read more: Delta, B.C. high school in mourning after 17-year-old girl found dead

Jimmy Eely, a 22-year-old who police say knew Maaike, is now facing 11 charges including interference or indignity to a body and multiple gun and drug charges.

Police say they will not comment further on the case as it proceeds through the courts.

Eely made a court appearance on Friday and is due back in court on Dec. 16.

