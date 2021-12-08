Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Delta, B.C. high school in mourning after 17-year-old girl found dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 9:13 pm
Maaike Blom was found dead inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands south of Vancouver on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Maaike Blom was found dead inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands south of Vancouver on Tuesday. Global News

A memorial is growing outside a Delta secondary school in Ladner, B.C., where a 17-year-old girl was a student.

On Wednesday, students and parents came to lay flowers, post pictures and light candles in honour of the young life lost.

Maaike Blom was found dead inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands south of Vancouver on Tuesday.

She was last seen by her family on Friday, who says her absence was out of character.

The Delta School District said staff is “deeply saddened” to hear of the girl’s death.

“Maaike was a much-loved student who had strong connections with her peers,” the district said in a statement. “We extend our support and sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 17-year-old girl found dead two days after being reported missing: Delta, B.C. police

Delta police said Wednesday that Blom’s death is being treated as suspicious at this time but they are not releasing any details as to how she died.

One man is in custody but little is known about his arrest or how he is associated with Blom.

The school district said counselling support has been made available to students and staff.

Click to play video: 'B.C. woman claims 911 issues lead to severe blood loss for grandson' B.C. woman claims 911 issues lead to severe blood loss for grandson
B.C. woman claims 911 issues lead to severe blood loss for grandson – Sep 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSuspicious Death tagDelta police tagMaaike Blom tagDelta teen found dead tagmaaike blom delta tagmaaike blom found dead tagmaaike blom missing tagmaaike blom tsawwassen tagmaaike blom tsawwassen first nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers