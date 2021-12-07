17-year-old girl found dead two days after being reported missing: Delta, B.C. police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands south of Vancouver, B.C.

Officers searching for Maaike Blom discovered her body Tuesday morning, according to a Delta Police Department news release.

A man has been arrested in connection with her death, though police stress the investigation is in its early stages.

“We’d like to offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and loved ones on their loss,” said spokesperson Cris Leykauf in the release.

Blom was last seen by family members on Dec. 3. Her disappearance was considered out of character and police said they dedicated “enhanced resources” to finding her.

Police said Monday when they released a missing person advisory that the teen went missing from her home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands.

Leykauf says Delta police don’t believe there is any risk to the public stemming from the circumstances of her death.

With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey