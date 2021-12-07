Menu

Crime

17-year-old girl found dead two days after being reported missing: Delta, B.C. police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 5:54 pm
Police in Delta, B.C. found the body of missing 17-year-old Maaike Blom on Dec. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Police in Delta, B.C. found the body of missing 17-year-old Maaike Blom on Dec. 7, 2021. Twitter/Delta Police Department

A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands south of Vancouver, B.C.

Officers searching for Maaike Blom discovered her body Tuesday morning, according to a Delta Police Department news release.

A man has been arrested in connection with her death, though police stress the investigation is in its early stages.

“We’d like to offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and loved ones on their loss,” said  spokesperson Cris Leykauf in the release.

Trending Stories

Blom was last seen by family members on Dec. 3. Her disappearance was considered out of character and police said they dedicated “enhanced resources” to finding her.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Almost two weeks since Kamloops woman vanished' Almost two weeks since Kamloops woman vanished
Almost two weeks since Kamloops woman vanished – Nov 14, 2021

Police said Monday when they released a missing person advisory that the teen went missing from her home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands.

Leykauf says Delta police don’t believe there is any risk to the public stemming from the circumstances of her death.

With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2021 The Canadian Press
