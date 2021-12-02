Menu

Crime

Delta man pleads guilty to 2020 arson that caused $3M damage: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 6:35 pm
A man has pleaded guilty in a 2020 arson fire that destroyed three businesses in Delta. View image in full screen
A man has pleaded guilty in a 2020 arson fire that destroyed three businesses in Delta. Submitted

Police in Delta, B.C., say an investigation into a fire that burned down a commercial building on New Year’s Day last year has ended with a guilty plea.

Police say in a news release that the building in the suburb of Tsawwassen was destroyed in the fire.

The building housed two dental practices and a music school, and police say the total loss is valued at more than $3 million.

Read more: Police release footage of suspected North Delta, B.C. arsonist

Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu says officers retrieved key information from a digital video recorder that had been submerged in water, through help from the local fire department and municipal engineering services.

The release says 31-year-old Daniel Hacking has pleaded guilty to arson.

Click to play video: 'Delta Police release video of arson suspect' Delta Police release video of arson suspect
Delta Police release video of arson suspect – Oct 7, 2021

Delta police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says Hacking has not been linked with two suspicious fires that destroyed or damaged three empty homes in the same region and those fires are still being investigated.

Read more: RCMP arrest 2 men, 5 years after White Rock ‘Five Corners’ fire

“Those remain under investigation and at this point there’s no connection to those fires and this guilty plea,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
