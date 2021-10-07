Police release footage of suspected North Delta, B.C. arsonist

Send this page to someone via email

More than three months after a residential house fire in North Delta, B.C., police have released footage of the suspected arsonist.

Police say investigators’ efforts to identify the man have been unsuccessful.

The suspect was captured on camera pouring an accelerant onto a wood pile by the side of the house.

“As the video evidence shows, the fire was intentionally set,” said Sgt. James Sandberg of the Delta Police Department major crimes unit, in a Thursday press statement.

"We are releasing clips from surveillance video that captured the arson and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect."

Police responded to the house fire early in the morning on June 28, and while the house was occupied when the flames went up, no one was injured.

The police service believes the fire was a “targeted incident” rather than a random act.

The suspect is described as a thin, white male with a long goatee, short hair and receding hairline. He has tattoos on his forearms, and wore a t-shirt and wrap around his legs and torso.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Delta Police non-emergency number, (604)-946-4411 and reference the file number 2021-23408.