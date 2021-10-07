Police seek red-clad man accused of propositioning, kicking Vancouver woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man accused of sexually propositioning a woman in Vancouver, then assaulting her when she turned him down.

The incident allegedly happened at a bus stop near Knight Street and East 57th Avenue on Tuesday, according to Vancouver police.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Vancouver police. Vancouver police

The victim, a 22-year-old Vancouver woman, was waiting for the bus when a man dressed from head-to-toe in red approached her, showed her a condom and a pornographic image on his phone, and asked her to engage in sexual activity, police said.

When the woman refused and walked away, the man kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground, police said.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured, and was able to get up and run away. The suspect fled, police said.

Investigators are looking for an Asian man in his 20s with a small build and short, dark hair. Police say he was wearing a red puffy jacket with a fur-lined hood, a white hoodie, red pleather pants and red Air Force 1 basketball shoes.

He was also carrying a black and camouflage backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Vancouver police sex crimes unit.