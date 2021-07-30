RCMP arrest 2 men, 5 years after White Rock ‘Five Corners’ fire

Send this page to someone via email

More than five years after a fire gutted a multi-family apartment and commercial building in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood, RCMP say they’ve made arrests.

The massive fire, which consumed a building under construction and an occupied apartment building at 15210 Pacific Avenue, was one of several suspected arsons in the community in May, 2016.

The fire displaced more than 110 residents along with several businesses.

On Friday, White Rock RCMP said two men, one from the “local area” and one from outside the Lower Mainland, were arrested on July 6 for arson, break and enter and theft.

Both have been released while Crown prosecutors consider charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the lengthy investigation included the involvement of approximately 120 police and civilian witnesses.