Crime

RCMP arrest 2 men, 5 years after White Rock ‘Five Corners’ fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'White Rock rallies around fire victims' White Rock rallies around fire victims
Mon, May 16: White Rock is rallying to help the more than 100 people left homeless after Sunday's fire. Tanya Beja reports – May 16, 2016

More than five years after a fire gutted a multi-family apartment and commercial building in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood, RCMP say they’ve made arrests.

The massive fire, which consumed a building under construction and an occupied apartment building at 15210 Pacific Avenue, was one of several suspected arsons in the community in May, 2016.

The fire displaced more than 110 residents along with several businesses.

Read more: Massive fire in White Rock deliberately set: RCMP

On Friday, White Rock RCMP said two men, one from the “local area” and one from outside the Lower Mainland, were arrested on July 6 for arson, break and enter and theft.

Both have been released while Crown prosecutors consider charges.

Police said the lengthy investigation included the involvement of approximately 120 police and civilian witnesses.

