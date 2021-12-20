Family of teen Maaike Blom on her life cut tragically short: ‘She’ll always be my little girl’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of 17-year-old Maaike Blom of Delta, B.C., who was found dead days after she was reported missing earlier this month, want the world to know she was a special and lovely girl.

“From a very early age, she was in touch with nature. When the tide was out she would go and look for shellfish and just about anything she could get her hands on,” dad Warner told Global News.

“It was always her deep, deep, caring and her deep, deep love for the people around her and her love for nature and animals” that made her so wonderful he added.

Maaike, who was known for her bright red hair, was looking forward to graduating from Delta Secondary School next spring.

She recently went shopping with her dad to pick out her grad dress.

Maaike Blom was known for her red hair. Submitted by the Blom family

But tragically, Maaike was found dead inside a home on Tsawwassen First Nation lands south of Vancouver on Dec. 7.

She was reported missing a few days earlier.

Delta police said on Dec. 8 that Blom’s death was being treated as suspicious at this time but they are not releasing any details as to how she died.

One man is in custody but little is known about his arrest or how he is associated with Maaike.

But for the teen’s family, they just want to focus on the bright light she was to everyone who knew her.

“She was beautiful,” Warner said.

“Many people deeply, deeply cared for her and all who were involved in her life, loved her.”

View image in full screen Maaike Blom loved animals, her family said. Submitted by the Blom family

People from as far away as Holland joined in two memorial services for Blom. The family is also raising money for Casa Hogar orphanage in San Lucas, Mexico, in Blom’s name.

“The kids really gravitated to her and she to them,” Warner added.

He also wants to install a memorial bench at Boundary Park Park as it’s a place where he feels close to her.

“She was a beautiful girl. I’ll always love her, she’ll always be my little girl.”

View image in full screen Maaike Blom was “beautiful” her family said. Submitted by the Blom family