Fatal crash closes stretch of Deerfoot Trail on Friday morning

One person is dead after a head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail early Friday.

Calgary police confirmed to Global News that a truck was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail when it collided with a car near the 32nd Avenue N.E. turnoff around 3:15 a.m.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck was unharmed and remains in police custody, yet no charges have been laid at this moment.

View image in full screen Around 3:45 a.m. Calgary police shut down all lanes of Deerfoot Trail between 32 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.E. on Dec. 2, 2022 after a fatal crash. Global News

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot were shut down between 32nd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.E. as of 3:45 a.m. as police investigate the crash.

In a tweet, Calgary police asked drivers to use an alternate route as the closure is expected to last several hours.

More to come…