Alberta man charged in 2018 killing of ‘outstanding’ Chilliwack, B.C. man

An Alberta man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case in Chilliwack, B.C., dating back more than four years.

Kyle Cromarty, 27, was found with gunshot wounds in the 46600-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack on Oct. 4, 2018, and later died from his injuries.

Alberta’s Harry Christensen, 25, was arrested in connection with the case on Nov. 25, and the murder charge was approved on Nov. 26.

“This case is a testament to the resiliency and commitment of the IHIT members,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a Monday news release.

“Our investigators continue to dedicate themselves to these cases, long after the initial call comes in.”

The investigation into Cromarty’s death was transferred to IHIT’s cold case team in March last year. When the investigation first began, police said the shooting was likely targeted.

Cromarty’s heartbroken family, however, said it didn’t understand the “senseless” killing or why anyone would want to hurt him.

“His friends and family are just devastated by this… he’s such a good kid. Can’t figure out why this happened,” Cromarty’s uncle, Darren Head, told Global News on Oct. 7, 2018.

On the day of the murder, Head said Cromarty had helped his mother install a washer and dryer at her Chilliwack home. Around 2:40 p.m., RCMP received reports of shots fired outside Cromarty’s apartment.

“Nobody knows (why). That’s what’s so hard about this, it’s so senseless. He was a great kid. He was in no way affiliated with any gang, he wasn’t a thug or a drug dealer,” Head said at the time.

“He was the most polite respectful kid you ever met. He would help you out, give you the shirt off his back in the blink of an eye without any question.”

Cromarty had no criminal record, worked full time and spent a lot of time at the gym. Head said he lived for his family, especially his young niece.

“He hadn’t even started living life really yet. He was absolutely an outstanding kid and this is a terrible, terrible loss.”

-With files from Kristen Robinson