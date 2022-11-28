Menu

Canada

Inquest begins into death of Cree teen found in closet of Abbotsford group home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:31 pm
An inquest into the death of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was called by the BC Coroners Service on Fri. April 29, 2022. Desjarlais, a First Nations youth, was found dead in the closet of his Abbotsford, B.C. group home on Sept. 18, 2020.
An inquest into the death of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was called by the BC Coroners Service on Fri. April 29, 2022. Desjarlais, a First Nations youth, was found dead in the closet of his Abbotsford, B.C. group home on Sept. 18, 2020. Supplied

A coroner’s inquest begins Monday into the death of a Cree youth who was reported missing from his Abbotsford, B.C., group home and found dead in the closet of his bedroom four days later.

Seventeen-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was found on Sept. 18, 2020, in the home operated by an organization under contract to Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society.

The BC Coroners Service determined an inquest into the circumstances around his death to be in the public interest.

When Desjarlais hadn’t been seen for a while, staff at the teen’s group home reportedly asked his mother if she’d heard from him. She said she hadn’t and they filed a missing person’s report on Sept. 14, 2020.

Click to play video: 'Outrage over death of Indigenous youth at group home'
Outrage over death of Indigenous youth at group home

Read more: First Nations leaders outraged after B.C. teen found dead in group-home closet

Abbotsford police officers conducted extensive interviews in their search, according to a statement at the time. They said they contacted a cell phone Desjarlais was known to use, checked hospitals, and canvassed homeless camps, shelters and resources centres in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

He was found four days later. No cause of death was released, but police said no criminality was involved.

The teen’s passing sparked grief and outrage from First Nations leaders across B.C., who said the system failed in its duty to protect him.

After Desjarlais died, his family called for a full public inquiry. They described him as a young man “loved by everyone,” who was “aspiring to find out what the world had to offer.”

“The mother has been very, very concerned about what happened leading up to the death of her son and what happened following the death of her son,” said Sarah Rauch, counsel for the teen’s mother, in October 2020.

“We’ve decided (an inquiry is) the only way that Samantha and the family and young Traevon can begin to get justice and understand what happened.”

Click to play video: 'Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home'
Family calls for public inquiry after Indigenous teen’s death in Abbotsford group home

Read more: Who’s accountable for the tragic death of Alex Gervais?

According to the BC Coroners Service statement, the inquest will attempt to determine the cause and circumstances of Desjarlais’ death, make recommendations to prevent such deaths in the future, and ensure public confidence that the circumstances will “not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

