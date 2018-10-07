‘It’s so senseless’: Family of Chilliwack murder victim speaks out

Darren Head is struggling to understand how and why his nephew, 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty, was gunned down in Chilliwack.

“His friends and family are just devastated by this… he’s such a good kid. Can’t figure out why this happened,” Kyle Cromarty’s uncle told Global News.

On Thursday Oct. 4, Head said Cromarty helped his mother install a washer and dryer at her home in Chilliwack. Shortly after 240 p.m. that same day, RCMP received reports of shots fired outside Cromarty’s apartment in the 46000-block of Yale Road.

Homicide investigators said Cromarty was found with gunshot wounds – and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died of his injuries in hospital. It’s believed the fatal shooting was targeted.

“Somebody marked him for murder OK, and we need to understand why,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

It’s a question Cromarty’s family wants answered.

“Nobody knows. That’s what’s so hard about this, it’s so senseless. He, uh, was a great kid. He was in no way affiliated with any gang, he wasn’t a thug or a drug dealer,” said Head.

“He was the most polite respectful kid you ever met. He would help you out, give you the shirt off his back in the blink of an eye without any question.”

Cromarty had no criminal record, worked full time and spent a lot of time at the gym. Head said he lived for his family, especially his young niece.

“That was his best friend and she was his and now she’s without him.”

IHIT is appealing for dash cam video from drivers traveling along Yale Road near Menzies Street in Chilliwack between 1 and 3 pm on Oct. 4. Cromarty’s family is extending that plea to anyone who has information about his murder.

“I wouldn’t expect the coward that did this to come forward and volunteer anything but if anybody else out there knows anything even the slightest thing please contact the authorities and let them know so that we can have some closure, “ Head told Global News.

The Cromarty family was supposed to be spending Thanksgiving weekend celebrating Kyle’s father Sam’s 60th birthday. Instead, they’re grieving Kyle’s sudden loss and planning a memorial.

“He hadn’t even started living life really yet. He was absolutely an outstanding kid and this is a terrible, terrible loss,” said Head.