Ontario man accused of attempted carjacking of elderly woman arrested: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon, B.C., residents who came to the assistance of an elderly woman who was a victim of an attempted carjacking are being lauded by area Mounties.

The attempted carjacking happened Wednesday morning, just before 10 a.m., in the parking lot of a business in the 2200-block of 58th Avenue in Vernon.

“The victim, an 81-year-old woman, was loading items into her vehicle when an unknown man allegedly pushed her out of the way and entered her vehicle in an attempt to steal it,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The victim called out for help and two people nearby came to her aid and confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot. The witnesses continued to follow the man and directed the responding frontline officers to the suspect’s location where he was arrested and taken into custody.”

2:35 Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest

The suspect, a 49-year old Ontario man, remains in police custody at this time pending further investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“A heartfelt thank-you goes out to the individuals who came to the assistance of the victim and assisted our officers in apprehending the person responsible for this despicable act,” Const Chris Terleski said.

“The victim, although not physically injured, was certainly impacted by the whole ordeal.”