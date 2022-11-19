Open house at Okanagan College in Kelowna returns in-person

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of potential future students toured the Okanagan College Kelowna campus, as the institution hosted its first in-person open house since 2019.

“It is our first big event in-person after COVID, and it’s a moment that we’ve been waiting for, for so long and I’m happy that we’re able to make this happen,” expressed Vivian Moretti, coordinator at Okanagan College.

The college is now accepting applications for the 2023/24 academic year, and with over 150 programs and courses to choose from, the college president hopes Saturday’s open house provided some clarity for those looking to enroll.

“The diversity of the programs here are so wide, from health and social development to the skilled trades professions, through science technology and business,” said Neil Fassina.

“Our goal on a day like today is to be able to walk people through questions that help them determine what’s best for them.”

People of all ages took tours around the campus, checking out the various programs, facilities, and resources available — catching a glimpse into what their future might look like at a post-secondary institution.

“I’m excited, because right now I’m working at a dental office, so taking those next steps and getting certified and being able to do more in that office, I’m excited for that for sure,” described Molly Rippon, who registered for the dental assistant program.

One student currently enrolled in the therapist assistant program at the college was helping her instructor at the open house by give tours and answering questions. She’s set to graduate in the spring of 2023 and had nothing but good things to say about the program.

“It’s something I dreamt of doing since I was young,” said Mateaka Ritter, a therapist assistant student.

“You get to do your physiotherapy, your occupational therapy and your recreational therapy, so really it just opens up the doors and you get to learn all the basics of the medical field. It’s been great, it’s a nice, tight class so you really get to help each other learn too.”

Ritter added that she has mixed feeling about stepping out into the work force following graduation, but that the college has prepared her for whatever comes her way.

“I’m super excited, but also super nervous,” said Ritter.

“It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait to put all my hard work to use and see where it takes me.”

The college waived all registration fees for those who applied at Saturday’s open house.