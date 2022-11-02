Okanagan College student union plans ‘solidarity walkout’

Send this page to someone via email

A”solidarity walkout” is planned for Okanagan College Wednesday as the student union aims to get attention focused on four issues.

In the campus courtyard, elected student representatives and students intend to tell Okanagan College leadership that the college is leaving students out of conversations and decisions; has abandoned its historic student-centred values and has experienced a steep decline in quality and student-centred delivery of services.

As such, the student union is asking the leadership to cancel the 8.6 per cent tuition increase for international students.

“This decision was disrespectful, unethical, and inequitable,” the union said in a press release.

It would also like to see a return to student-orientated food service in the cafeteria.

“Hosting expensive vendors in the cafeteria contributes to food insecurity, and was not decided on with proper consultation or input from students,” reads the press release.

It asks that OC’s leadership reinstate student association-elected student observers at board of governors meetings.

“OC needs to be transparent,” the student union said.

“OC must publicly join its students in lobbying the government to fix the funding model for the post secondary education so that the weight of funding Okanagan College is taken off the backs of its own students.”