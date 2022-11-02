Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Okanagan College student union plans ‘solidarity walkout’

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 1:04 pm
Okanagan College Penticton campus View image in full screen
Okanagan College . Global News

A”solidarity walkout” is planned for Okanagan College Wednesday as the student union aims to get attention focused on four issues.

In the campus courtyard, elected student representatives and students intend to tell Okanagan College leadership that the college is leaving students out of conversations and decisions; has abandoned its historic student-centred values and has experienced a steep decline in quality and student-centred delivery of services.

As such, the student union is asking the leadership to cancel the 8.6 per cent tuition increase for international students.

“This decision was disrespectful, unethical, and inequitable,” the union said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Corporate sponsors needed to fund classes to help Ukrainians learn English in the Okanagan'
Corporate sponsors needed to fund classes to help Ukrainians learn English in the Okanagan

It would also like to see a return to student-orientated food service in the cafeteria.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Hosting expensive vendors in the cafeteria contributes to food insecurity, and was not decided on with proper consultation or input from students,” reads the press release.

It asks that OC’s leadership reinstate student association-elected student observers at board of governors meetings.

“OC needs to be transparent,” the student union said.

“OC must publicly join its students in lobbying the government to fix the funding model for the post secondary education so that the weight of funding Okanagan College is taken off the backs of its own students.”

okanagan collegeinternational studentsforeign studentsOCBoard of Governors Meetingscafeteria concernsOkanagan College Student Unionokanagan college students
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers