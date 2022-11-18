Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Sprinklers deployed to structures in path of 1 of 2 wildfires near Agassiz

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 6:20 pm
Smoke billows from one of two wildfires burning near Agassiz in B.C.'s Fraser Valley. The Bear Mountain and Limbert Mountain wildfires were detected Thurs. Nov. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Smoke billows from one of two wildfires burning near Agassiz in B.C.'s Fraser Valley. The Bear Mountain and Limbert Mountain wildfires were detected Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Global News

Sprinklers and structural protections have been deployed to properties in the path of the Limbert Mountain wildfire — one of two burning in B.C.’s eastern Fraser Valley.

The District of Kent has also opened an emergency operations centre to streamline firefighting efforts for that blaze and the Bear Mountain fire, which were first detected Thursday morning.

As of Friday, both were classified as “out of control” by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Orange markers in a screenshot from the B.C. Wildfire Service's dashboard show two fires burning in the Fraser Valley on Thurs. Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Orange markers in a screenshot from the B.C. Wildfire Service’s dashboard show two fires burning in the Fraser Valley on Thurs. Nov. 17, 2022. Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Service

Read more: District of Kent issues evacuation alert as crews battle dual fires near Agassiz

Story continues below advertisement

Strong winds continue to fan their flames, according to Agassiz Fire Chief Gerald Basten, who is working with the BC Wildfire Service, Popkum Fire Department and contractors to contain the Limbert Mountain wildfire.

Trending Now

There a number of large dairy farms in that fire’s path, he told Global News. The fire was about 1.5 hectares in size as of Friday, he added.

An Agassiz Fire Department crew monitored the fire overnight. As of Friday, three pieces of heavy equipment, one helicopter and several ground crews had been deployed to fight it.

Click to play video: 'Another Monte Lake, B.C. family prepares to move into new home'
Another Monte Lake, B.C. family prepares to move into new home

The District of Kent declared a local state of emergency Thursday evening, and issued an evacuation alert to residents at risk from the Limbert Mountain wildfire. It continues to ask members of the public to avoid the Limbert and Cameron roads area.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bear Mountain fire falls with BC Hydro’s right of way and the utility is leading efforts to contain it. The Seabird Island Fire Department is supporting the Crown corporation through a mutual aid agreement, the District of Kent said in a Friday news release.

The Bear Mountain fire was estimated to be under half a hectare in size.

BC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceBC FireAgassizAgassiz firesAgassiz wildfiresBear Mountain fireLimbert Mountain fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers