Firefighters battle dual fires near Agassiz; both believed to be human-caused

Multiple crews are battling two fires near Agassiz, both of which are believed to have been sparked by humans.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of the Cemetery Hill and Bear Mountain fires that were detected Thursday morning, said BC Wildfire Service spokesperson Marg Drysdale.

A helicopter and ground personnel were deployed to the Cemetery Hill blaze, which currently spans a little over a hectare in size, she said.

Orange markers in a screenshot from the B.C. Wildfire Service's dashboard show two fires burning in the Fraser Valley on Thurs. Nov. 17, 2022.

That fire is on Limbert Mountain, off Cameron Road, according to the District of Kent, and the Agassiz Fire Department has joined BC Wildfire in responding.

The Bear Mountain fire, located southeast of Harrison Hot Springs, is less than half a hectare in size.

The District of Kent said in a Facebook post that the fire is on the south flank of the mountain, visible from Agassiz and Seabird Island.

Because the fire is contained in BC Hydro’s right of way, the utility is dealing with it, the district added.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., Cameron and Libert roads were closed to all but local traffic, and the public was asked to stay clear of the area.

Drysdale said it’s unlikely evacuation orders or alerts will be issued in relation to either fire.