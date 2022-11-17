Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after abandoned Jeep recovered: police

Guelph police say they’ve recovered a Jeep after the vehicle was stolen and abandoned in July.
Police said they were told a 2021 Jeep had been reported stolen from a dealership in Waterloo on July 18.
They said the vehicle was tracked to a business on Woodlawn Road before it was recovered.
Surveillance video reportedly showed a man and a woman getting out of the vehicle before cleaning the interior and walking away.
Authorities said the man was bound by a number of court orders, including a driving prohibition and a bail condition not to have contact with the woman.
They said another police service brought the man back to Guelph after he was arrested Wednesday.
A 57-year-old man faces a number of charges, including possessing stolen property, four counts of breaching court orders and two counts of breaching probation.
