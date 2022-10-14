Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph police recover two vehicles reported stolen in Waterloo Region

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 12:18 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Two vehicles reported stolen in Waterloo Region have been recovered in the north end of Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say an officer saw a Toyota Highlander in a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Woodlawn Road West just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

A second Toyota Highlander was spotted nearby.

Both vehicles had damage to the door handles and locking mechanisms.

Read more: 4 SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood overnight

Police later determined that the vehicles were reported stolen in another police jurisdiction.

Investigators went over video surveillance and it revealed that the two vehicles driven by male drivers arrived separately shortly before 4 a.m. that day.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7235 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

