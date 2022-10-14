Guelph police recover two vehicles reported stolen in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicles reported stolen in Waterloo Region have been recovered in the north end of Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say an officer saw a Toyota Highlander in a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Woodlawn Road West just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

A second Toyota Highlander was spotted nearby.

Both vehicles had damage to the door handles and locking mechanisms.

Police later determined that the vehicles were reported stolen in another police jurisdiction.

Investigators went over video surveillance and it revealed that the two vehicles driven by male drivers arrived separately shortly before 4 a.m. that day.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7235 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.