4 SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood overnight

A number of SUVs were reported stolen by their owners in the Doon South area of Kitchener on Thursday around 6 a.m., according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that four SUVS went missing from homes on Robert Ferrie and Thomas Slee drives while a fifth was abandoned after it had been stolen.

The missing SUVs were said to be either Toyotas or Lexus vehicles.

A police spokesperson said they were uncertain of the method that was used exactly but they did say that the owners of the vehicles still had their keys.

They also provided a list of measures to prevent relay and reprogramming thefts, which may have been used in these incidents.

Those measures included blocking access to onboard diagnostic ports, using a steering wheel lock, and keeping your keys in a radio frequency shielding bag or pouch.

Police also suggest putting an aftermarket GPS tracker on your vehicle which will help to track it should it go missing.