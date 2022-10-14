Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood overnight

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 11:42 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A number of SUVs were reported stolen by their owners in the Doon South area of Kitchener on Thursday around 6 a.m., according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that four SUVS went missing from homes on Robert Ferrie and Thomas Slee drives while a fifth was abandoned after it had been stolen.

Read more: Police issue warning after 3 Dodge Rams stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood in 1 night

The missing SUVs were said to be either Toyotas or Lexus vehicles.

Trending Now

A police spokesperson said they were uncertain of the method that was used exactly but they did say that the owners of the vehicles still had their keys.

They also provided a list of measures to prevent relay and reprogramming thefts, which may have been used in these incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 4 Dodge Ram 1500s go missing in Fergus in 1 hour: Wellington County OPP

Those measures included blocking access to onboard diagnostic ports, using a steering wheel lock, and keeping your keys in a radio frequency shielding bag or pouch.

Police also suggest putting an aftermarket GPS tracker on your vehicle which will help to track it should it go missing.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener car theftsThomas Slee Drive KitchenerReplay and reprogrammingRobert Ferrie Drive Kitchener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers