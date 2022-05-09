Menu

Crime

DNA links a Guelph man to stolen vehicle last year: police say

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 11:08 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police say DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a local man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation last December. He was arrested on Friday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police said an individual is facing charges after his DNA connected him with a stolen car that was recovered in December.

Investigators said a Ford hatchback was stolen from a driveway of a home in the city’s east end in late November.

Ten days later, it was reportedly found at an address in Kitchener and brought back for forensic analysis in Guelph.

Read more: Guelph police credit DNA in catching alleged car thief

They said items were found in the car and then sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where the man’s DNA matched his sample in the national DNA data bank.

Trending Stories

Police arrested a 36-year-old man outside of Guelph on Friday and he returned to face charges.

Read more: DNA links man to 12-year-old Guelph break-in: police

Among the charges are possession of stolen property and breaching probation.

