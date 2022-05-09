DNA links a Guelph man to stolen vehicle last year: police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police said an individual is facing charges after his DNA connected him with a stolen car that was recovered in December.

Investigators said a Ford hatchback was stolen from a driveway of a home in the city’s east end in late November.

Ten days later, it was reportedly found at an address in Kitchener and brought back for forensic analysis in Guelph.

They said items were found in the car and then sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where the man’s DNA matched his sample in the national DNA data bank.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man outside of Guelph on Friday and he returned to face charges.

Among the charges are possession of stolen property and breaching probation.