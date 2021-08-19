Menu

Crime

Guelph police credit DNA in catching alleged car thief

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 11:47 am
Guelph police say DNA was the key to arresting a 31-year-old woman in connection with a stolen vehicle case. View image in full screen
Guelph police say DNA was the key to arresting a 31-year-old woman in connection with a stolen vehicle case. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say DNA was the key to arresting a 31-year-old woman in connection with a stolen vehicle case.

Police say a Volkswagen vehicle was reported stolen in March 2020 after it was left running outside a business in the downtown area.

Read more: Guelph police receive several more reports of a naked man in city parks

Twenty days later, it was found in a parking lot not too far away.

Police say forensic evidence was found inside and sent to the National DNA Databank. The DNA was connected to both a man and a woman by the databank, according to police.

Last August, police located the man and arrested him. The charges have already been dealt with.

Read more: 18-year-old man from Puslinch, Ont. facing charges following fiery collision

On Wednesday, police say they tracked the woman down at a residence near Willow Road and Guelph Street.

She has been charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000, occupying a stolen motor vehicle and breaching probation.

