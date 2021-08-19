Guelph police credit DNA in catching alleged car thief

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say DNA was the key to arresting a 31-year-old woman in connection with a stolen vehicle case.

Police say a Volkswagen vehicle was reported stolen in March 2020 after it was left running outside a business in the downtown area.

Twenty days later, it was found in a parking lot not too far away.

Police say forensic evidence was found inside and sent to the National DNA Databank. The DNA was connected to both a man and a woman by the databank, according to police.

Last August, police located the man and arrested him. The charges have already been dealt with.

On Wednesday, police say they tracked the woman down at a residence near Willow Road and Guelph Street.

She has been charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000, occupying a stolen motor vehicle and breaching probation.