Grandparent scam making the rounds in Kelowna

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public that seniors are being actively targeted with what’s called a grandparent scam.

Grandparent scams usually involve an elderly person receiving a phone call from someone telling them that their grandchild is in trouble and will need a large sum of money, possibly as bail, RCMP said in a press release.

“If you get a call like this, be prepared: the scammer may already know your grandchild’s name and what your grandchild calls you, for example, a nickname like Nona or Grampy,” RCMP said.

“Scammers request money to be wired right away without telling anyone. The scammer may try to convince you that your grandchild was in a car accident or arrested.”

In two separate instances in Kelowna, the scammer attended the victim’s residence to collect large sums of cash they had pre-arranged with the victims.

RCMP said at no time will a government agency, the justice system or any other business request cash or other forms of payment like gift cards.

“If they do, it’s a scam,” RCMP said. “If you receive a call like this, don’t wire the money or give the caller any further information. Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s going on.”

The Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating the crimes. Anyone who may have been a victim or have received a phone call asking for money is asked to call the RCMP at (250) 762-3300 to report it.

RCMP also urge people who receive scam calls to report them to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or email info@antifraudcentre.ca