Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man charged with 6 counts of fraud for scamming seniors

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 6:44 pm
Smartphone in male hands. Close up of hands with a phone. Outdoor photo View image in full screen
Police are warning the public of the grandparent scam. Getty Images

A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with six counts of fraud after scamming local seniors out of their money.

Edmonton Police Service arrested Lucas Kopijewski and charged him for six separate incidents spanning back to the spring. The police investigation into the “grandparent scam” began in March, according to a press release issued by EPS Monday.

EPS worked with Calgary Police Service and RCMP “to identify the suspect(s) involved,” read the release.

The scam usually involves someone pretending to be a grandchild or loved one of the senior, calling pretending to be in police custody and asking for money, said police.

Read more: Edmonton grandparents scammed out of $25K in recent fraud

“The grandparent is directed not to speak to anyone about their grandchild’s dilemma and a demand is make for money in order to have the grandchild released from police custody,” police said in the release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The grandparent then sends money to help save their alleged grandchild. In the case of Kopijewski, all frauds were over $5,000.

Police said this scam is one that police see across the country.

“There have been over 36 complaints in the Edmonton area since March of 2022 and there are new complaints being identified every week,” said EPS det. Pierre Lemire in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information to this crime or other scams involving seniors to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Tips to keep seniors safe online' Tips to keep seniors safe online
Tips to keep seniors safe online – Jun 24, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EPS tagTheft tagEdmonton crime tagFraud tagGrandparent scam tagfraud charges tagSeniors scammed tagEdmonton seniors scammed tagLucas Kopijewski tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers