Edmonton man charged with 6 counts of fraud for scamming seniors

A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with six counts of fraud after scamming local seniors out of their money.

Edmonton Police Service arrested Lucas Kopijewski and charged him for six separate incidents spanning back to the spring. The police investigation into the “grandparent scam” began in March, according to a press release issued by EPS Monday.

EPS worked with Calgary Police Service and RCMP “to identify the suspect(s) involved,” read the release.

The scam usually involves someone pretending to be a grandchild or loved one of the senior, calling pretending to be in police custody and asking for money, said police.

“The grandparent is directed not to speak to anyone about their grandchild’s dilemma and a demand is make for money in order to have the grandchild released from police custody,” police said in the release.

The grandparent then sends money to help save their alleged grandchild. In the case of Kopijewski, all frauds were over $5,000.

Police said this scam is one that police see across the country.

“There have been over 36 complaints in the Edmonton area since March of 2022 and there are new complaints being identified every week,” said EPS det. Pierre Lemire in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information to this crime or other scams involving seniors to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

