Crime

Police search for man who allegedly spat on victim in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 10:03 am
Police are searching for a man in a Toronto assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man in a Toronto assault investigation. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly spat on and head-butted someone in front of city hall.

Toronto police said the incident was reported in Nathan Phillips Square on Oct. 22 around 5:05 p.m.

It is alleged a man became involved in an argument during which he head-butted, spat on and pushed someone. Police said the man then fled the scene.

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and aged between 30 and 35 years old. Police estimated he is between 180 and 200 pounds, medium build and with a medium-length beard.

He was wearing a grey baseball cap, grey long-sleeve shirt under a grey t-shirt, grey pants and dark boots at the time of the incident.  Police said he was also holding an Iranian flag.

