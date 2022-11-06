Menu

Crime

Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after argument in Toronto park: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 10:23 am
Police tape is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file image. Global News File

A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound after getting into an argument in a Toronto park late Saturday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 11:39 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West.

Police said two males had been arguing in Bellevue Square Park in the city’s Kensington Market area.

The victim then walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound before he was transported to another hospital and underwent surgery.

He is now reported to be in stable condition.

Police haven’t released any suspect information.

