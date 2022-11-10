Kitchener, Ont. motorcyclist in hospital after crash in Wilmot Township

See more sharing options

A 72-year-old Kitchener, Ont., man is recovering in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Waterloo Regional Police Service were notified about a collision on Huron Road between Tye and Puddicombe roads around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the motorcycle was going east on Huron when it approached a farm tractor travelling in the same direction.

They say the motorcycle lost control and went off the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

They say the driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The WRPS Traffic Services Unit are continuing to look into the crash.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.