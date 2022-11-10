Menu

Kitchener, Ont. motorcyclist in hospital after crash in Wilmot Township

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 5:57 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A 72-year-old Kitchener, Ont., man is recovering in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Waterloo Regional Police Service were notified about a collision on Huron Road between Tye and Puddicombe roads around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the motorcycle was going east on Huron when it approached a farm tractor travelling in the same direction.

They say the motorcycle lost control and went off the roadway.

Read more: Waterloo police have responded to 31 motorcycle crashes in 2022

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

They say the driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The WRPS Traffic Services Unit are continuing to look into the crash.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

