Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police have responded to 31 motorcycle crashes in 2022

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 3:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have now responded to 31 collisions involving motorcycles this year, including 15 since the beginning of June.

According to police, the collision rate is on par with last year but the number of major injuries connected to these crashes has risen 60 per cent to eight.

Read more: Police investigate reports of massive brawl between teens in Kitchener on Monday

They say contributing factors in these collisions were “speed, attentiveness and turning movements.”

“Collisions involving motorcycles can often be tragic and life-changing events, not only for the riders involved, but the drivers of the other vehicles involved as well,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths stated.

Trending Stories

“It is vitally important that we watch out for each other on the road and drive in a manner that helps reduce these types of collisions.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an effort to prevent any other collisions, Waterloo police have provided a host of tips for those driving all types of vehicles.

They are reminding all drivers that they share the road with motorcycles, and to provide extra space for them.

Read more: 19-year-old man arrested in connection with stabbing in Kitchener over weekend

Police are also suggesting that motorcycle drivers keep out of blind spots and make sure the bikes have proper brakes and lighting.

All drivers are also reminded to look twice before changing lanes and to be ready to yield as a motorcycle could be closer than it appears in your mirror. If you witness driving behaviours that endanger road users or members of the public, please contact police at 519-570-9777 or call 911 in an emergency.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagCambridge crime tagMotorcycle Safety tagCamrbidge news tagWaterloo motorcycle crashes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers