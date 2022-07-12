Police investigate reports of massive brawl between teens in Kitchener on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they received reports of a brawl involving 15 to 20 teens, some with weapons, in the Vanier area of Kitchener on Monday night.

They say officers were called to Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. after police received multiple reports about a fight behind a business in the area.

According to police, the officers were told that there were between 15 and 20 teenagers gathered, some armed with weapons including a hammer.

By the time the officers got to the scene, all of the participants had fled the area, and so far police say they have not received any reports of injuries in connection with the melee.

Police say anyone with information can call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.