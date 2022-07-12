Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate reports of massive brawl between teens in Kitchener on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 9:41 am
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they received reports of a brawl involving 15 to 20 teens, some with weapons, in the Vanier area of Kitchener on Monday night.

They say officers were called to Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. after police received multiple reports about a fight behind a business in the area.

Read more: 19-year-old man arrested in connection with stabbing in Kitchener over weekend

According to police, the officers were told that there were between 15 and 20 teenagers gathered, some armed with weapons including a hammer.

Trending Stories

By the time the officers got to the scene, all of the participants had fled the area, and so far police say they have not received any reports of injuries in connection with the melee.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with sexual assault at McLennan Park

Police say anyone with information can call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagWilson Avenue tagFairway Road Kitchener tagWilson Avenue Kitchener tagFairway Road South tagKitchener brawl tagKitchener gangfight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers