19-year-old man arrested in connection with stabbing in Kitchener over weekend

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home near Westmount Road and Brybeck Crescent in the Victoria Hills section of the city at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Police say officers found a person suffering from stab wounds. The person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a man inside the home.

The 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other.