Crime

Sex assault trial of ex-PQ MNA Harold LeBel begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 3:55 pm
Former Parti Québécois member Harold Lebel questions the government during question period on May 26, 2020, at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Former Parti Québécois member Harold Lebel questions the government during question period on May 26, 2020, at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The sex assault trial involving former Quebec politician Harold LeBel is underway at the courthouse in Rimouski, Que.

LeBel, a former Parti Québécois member of the legislature, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The identity of the alleged victim is protected by a publication ban.

LeBel was arrested Dec. 15, 2020, for an alleged incident in October 2017, which led to his removal from the PQ caucus.

Trending Now

On Monday, 14 jurors were chosen to hear the case in Rimouski, Que., about 315 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital.

Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks.

